OXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews are on the scene of a large house fire in Oxford.

The fire started Thursday evening at a house on Sacarrappa Road. Several departments from neighboring towns have also responded to the scene.

A water supply is being brought in as there are no fire hydrants nearby.

