LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – One person has been injured and 30 people have been displaced in a massive fire in Lynn. Fire officials responded to Broad Street, just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters initially began battling the blaze on the roof of the 18-unit building. A neighbor confirmed to 7News the building is a multi-family home. Records show the 12,000 square foot building was built in 1860.

Firefighters later moved to the side of the building as large flames became visible on the roof.

Images from the scene show that the roof has started to collapse.

Crews from multiple towns, including Chelsea, have responded to the fire.

Roads surrounding the area have been blocked off.

Fire officials tell 7News that one person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

BREAKING: Flames now pouring out of roof at fire on Broad St in Lynn. @7News pic.twitter.com/kBZlHCKjJb — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) January 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)