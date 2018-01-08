LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Lynn.

Images from Sky7 initially showed firefighters on the roof of the multi-unit building on Broad Street. Firefighters then moved to the side of the building as large flames became visible on the roof.

Firefighters from multiple towns, including Chelsea, also responded to the fire.

Roads surrounding the area have been blocked off.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story

BREAKING: Flames now pouring out of roof at fire on Broad St in Lynn. @7News pic.twitter.com/kBZlHCKjJb — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) January 8, 2018

