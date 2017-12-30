BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews are battling flames at a vacant building in Brockton.

Brockton Fire responded to the old Beaver Woodworking building on Brockton Avenue, Saturday evening. The building is across from Brockton Hospital.

Firefighters from several towns are assisting.

There are no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

Additional details were not immediately available.

