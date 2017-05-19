Crews clean up after boat fire in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Crews headed to Marshfield on Friday to clean up fuel that spilled when a 40-foot boat caught on fire and sank in the harbor Thursday night.

No other boats or the dock were damaged and no one was on the boat at the time of the fire.

In the video above you can see crews trying to contain any oil that spilled from the boat.

They used buoys to surround the boat which is still under water at this time.

Officials are still determining what started the fire.

