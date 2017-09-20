SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Rescue crews are expected to resume searching Wednesday for a 72-year-old kayaker who was reported missing on a Massachusetts river.

Family members say Craig Dustin, of Saugus, left late Tuesday morning to fish on the Saugus River. He did not return that afternoon, and his car was still parked near the boat ramp from which he departed.

Police and the Coast Guard searched the river after being alerted by his son, but were unable to find anything before fog and darkness caused the search to be suspended Tuesday night.

