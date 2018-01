BOSTON (WHDH) - A vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon near the entrance of Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel, blocking traffic.

Massachusetts State Police say emergency crews are on scene at the entrance to the tunnel, which carries traffic on to I-90 east.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

