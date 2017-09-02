CT police make arrest in crash that killed city firefighter

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a February crash that killed a Connecticut firefighter a day after his birthday.

Yabey Oppenheimer, of Stratford, was charged Thursday with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right. Court records show he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police say Oppenheimer was driving and hit a utility pole in New Britain. The passenger, New Haven resident Jeffrey O’Neil, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old O’Neil was off-duty when the crash occurred.

O’Neil was a member of the New Haven Fire Department.

Court records show Oppenheimer remains held on $500,000 bond.

