CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts to add sites for discarding unwanted opioids

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – CVS Health Corp. plans to install medication disposal units in dozens of pharmacies around Massachusetts as part of the state’s effort to fight opioid abuse.

The units allow customers to safely dispose of prescription painkillers that have expired or are no longer being used.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey joined in Friday’s announcement at a CVS in Medford, the first in the state to offer the medication disposal service.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company says it plans to add the units at 42 other stores in Massachusetts and at more than 750 around the country.

CVS says it has also donated hundreds of units to police departments.

Baker says opioid addiction often gets its start “at home in our own medicine cabinets.”

