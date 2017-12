(WHDH) — Shoppers who bought items on Cyber Monday could be waiting longer than expected for their packages.

UPS said it is a little behind schedule after last week’s surge in online orders.

Some of its packages will be delivered one to two days late but UPS said deliveries should be back on track by the end of Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)