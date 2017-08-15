DA: MMA fighter from Massachusetts dies after bout in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – An investigation into the death of a mixed martial arts fighter from Sutton is underway after he died following a fight that was held in Plymouth over the weekend, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Officials said Rondel Clark, 26, was competing as part of “Cage Titans XXXV” at Plymouth Memorial Hall on Saturday when the fight was stopped two minutes into the third round and ruled a technical knockout.

“The kid couldn’t even stand up. It took his whole team to pick him up,” said Shawn Zen, who was in the crowd at the fight. Zen said Clark looked “dazed” at the end of the second round and thinks the fight went on for too long before it was stopped.

A post-fight examination led to Clark being taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was then transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died Monday.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of Clark’s death.

Integrated Martial Arts in Westborough, where Clark trained, closed Tuesday after learning of his death. They could not be reached for immediate comment.

