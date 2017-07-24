DA: Officer shot man involved in domestic altercation

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer responding to a report of a violent domestic altercation shot a man in Massachusetts.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says officers arrived at a Chelmsford home Sunday and found the man in a struggle with the woman.

Ryan says the man was using “dangerous” items such as shards of glass and hammers. She says police were unable to subdue him with a stun gun. Authorities say an officer fired two shots, hitting the man in the leg and grazing him in the head. He was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Ryan says the woman was treated and released. One officer suffered facial injuries.

Authorities say charges are expected to be filed against the man.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

