Date announced for Patriots White House visit after Super Bowl win

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have formally been invited to the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the date, April 19, at Thursday’s daily press briefing.

President Donald Trump is famously friendly with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, having recently been seen with Kraft aboard Air Force One and later at the White House. Trump is also friendly with coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and mentioned them often during and after his successful campaign for president.

Some Patriots players have said they will not attend the White House celebration.

The Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to win, 34-28, in overtime over the Falcons in February.

