David Price helps build baseball field for children with special needs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

The veteran helped fund the construction of a custom-made, rubberized baseball field in Murfeesboro, Tennessee.

Price and his charitable foundation raised money to build “Miracle Field” so children and adults with special needs can enjoy the game of baseball.

The field opened over the weekend and Price’s parents were in attendance.

