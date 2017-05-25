David Price to make season debut Monday in Chicago

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Pawtucket, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell says David Price’s next outing will come in the majors.

Price, who has been hampered by an elbow issue since spring training, will make his season debut on Monday in Chicago against the White Sox.

Price was roughed up for six runs on seven hits in a rehab start on Wednesday.

Farrell says he’s not concerned with the lefty’s struggles.

“Physically, he feels great,” Farrell said.

