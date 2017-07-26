Dead whale found in New Hampshire’s Great Bay

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a whale found in New Hampshire’s Great Bay.

Ashley Stokes, rescue manager at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, tells the Portsmouth Herald the dead whale, found Tuesday morning, is most likely a minke whale, which are fairly common in the area. She believes it was a juvenile about 12 to 13 feet long.

The whale was being relocated from where it was found in Newington.

Stokes said a full necropsy of the whale will not be possible because of its decomposed state. The Seacoast Science Center is collaborating with the New England Aquarium to conduct a limited necropsy.

