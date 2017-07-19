Deals to celebrate National Hot Dog Day

(WHDH) — Millions of hot dogs will be devoured across America this summer. Whether they are grilled, boiled, broiled or pan-fried, hot dogs are a favorite summertime staple.

The first National Hot Dog Day was established in 1991. 7-Eleven sells about 100 million hot dogs every year, marking the most of all vendors.

In May of 2012, the world’s most expensive hot dog, the “California Capitol City Dawg,” sold for $145.49.

Here are some deals to help celebrate the day:

Burger King is offering hot dogs for 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations

Circle K hot dogs are on sale for $1 through July 23 at participating locations

Sonic Drive-In’s All-American & Chili Cheese Coney dogs are $1 each on Wednesday

