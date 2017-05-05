Dean at Lawrence school resigns after engaging with recent grad on social media

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The president of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence confirmed that the dean of students has resigned.

School President Christopher Sullivan said Dean of Students Richard Nault had “engaged a recent graduate and alumna of Central Catholic on a social media site.” Sullivan said that behavior cannot be tolerated.

In addition to being the dean of students, Nault was also the head basketball coach.

This latest announcement comes after three other staff members at the school were fired over sexual misconduct.

