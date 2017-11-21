BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department confirmed that they are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday at Fort Point Channel.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to the Binford Street area for a report about a body in the water.

Crews are working to recover the body.

No additional information was immediately available.

Fort Point Channel is a maritime channel separating South Boston from the downtown area, feeding into Boston Harbor.

