Death investigation underway after body found on Revere Beach

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Revere after a passerby observed a body on the shoreline.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene Thursday at 5:57 a.m. and discovered a deceased female.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed the woman from the scene. Her name has not been released.

Officials say the woman did not have any visible injuries to her body.

#Update – #Revere Beach death investigation – DA says no visible injuries to body. They have made a tentative id. #BREAKING #7News — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) October 12, 2017

The State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section assisted troopers from the Revere Barracks.

The investigation into circumstances surrounding this death is ongoing and is being led by the detective unit.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)