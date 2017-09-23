BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – Construction crews are working to replace a Route 3 bridge. Drivers saw lane reductions, detours and delays Saturday, specifically on Route 3 northbound in the area of exit 19.

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area completely if they can. They hope to complete the project in just two days.

Crews started Friday night and hope to be done by 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday’s rush hour should not be disrupted.

