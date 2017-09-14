BOSTON (WHDH) – Officials responded to an electrical fire on the Green Line between Haymarket and Government Center on Thursday.

Shuttle buses replaced Green Line service between Lechmere and North Station, but service has since been restored.

Boston Fire is on the scene, and waiting for an electrician to make repairs.

Commuters have been told to expect delays.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)