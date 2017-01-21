BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who came out to the Boston Common on Saturday sent a strong message—they will fight for what they believe in.

There were people of all different backgrounds from all over New England in attendance.

The crowd of 175,000 even took Boston Police by surprise.

“I think we got well beyond what we expected, you know everyone is in a good mood everyone is respectful and all different kinds of causes out here so the day is going well,” said Boston Police Commissioner Evans.

There were familiar faces in attendance—Boston Marathon bombing hero, Carlos Arrendono, brought a sign and his support.

There was at least one Trump supporter at the rally, quietly holding a sign amid the crowds of people walking by.



