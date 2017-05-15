Dennis Lehane apologizes for using N-word during commencement address

BOSTON (WHDH) - Author Dennis Lehane apologized Monday after he used the N-word during his commencement address at Emerson College over the weekend.

Lehane, author of the novel “Mystic River,” was recounting a story of growing up in Dorchester in the 1970s, when racial divisions spiked over school desegregation. Throughout the speech, Lehane used the N-word while quoting what he heard.

“Hurting people with the use of that word, of all words, was about as far from my intention as one could get, but I take ownership of the result,” said Lehane in a statement. “I should have known better.”

