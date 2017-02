NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — The doctor who identified the brain disease CTE that’s affecting many former NFL players is coming to Boston College.

Dr. Bennet Omalu is scheduled to speak at the school on Thursday (Feb. 23). His story was told in the movie “Concussion.”

The discussion was initially scheduled for earlier this month but was postponed due to snow.

The neuropathologist’s presentation is titled, “The Mustard Seed Effect: How Small Steps Can Spark Major Change.”

Omalu first diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy after performing an autopsy on former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster in 2002. After years of discrediting his research, the NFL eventually acknowledged the link between repeated blows to the head in football and CTE.

He was played by Will Smith in the movie.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)