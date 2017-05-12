Doctors murdered in South Boston mourned at funeral

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — Hundreds of people attended a funeral service Friday for two doctors who were found murdered in their South Boston penthouse apartment.

Family and friends were joined by co-workers and fellow doctors at the funeral for Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field. The service, open only to those who knew the two doctors, was held at the Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston.

One woman who came to the church to pay her respects was Maggie Shields, who said Bolanos took care of her grandson before a recent surgery.

“I liked her. She was very good with babies. She was very calm,” said Shields. “She’s close to all the babies, how she gets them ready before surgery. How they look at her, her face, her smile.”

Mourners were given a picture of the doctors with a note that read, “They met one another, fell in love and were planning their bright future together.” Friends said the couple was engaged and were looking forward to getting married.

“It was very emotional. Everyone sobbing, everyone crying,” said mourner Angel Feliz.

Police said Bolanos and Field were found bound and murdered in their apartment last week. Police said Bampumim Teixeira, who used to work at the building as a concierge, was also found in the apartment and responding officers shot him. He was arraigned on two counts of murder from his hospital bed. While the motive is unknown, police said a backpack containing Bolanos’ jewelry was found at the crime scene.

Fr. Robert Casey eulogized Field and Bolanos as two people drawn together by their compassion for others.

“But even without having met them, many of us see how it was their compassion for others that possibly drew them to each other. How their commitment to healing and to life attracted them to each other,” said Casey.

“As difficult a time as this is, it was so incredibly important for all of Rich and Lina’s family and friends to gather as one and share the extraordinary lives they both lived. Healing, heartbreaking, inspirational, and joyous all at once. The most difficult times are yet to come,” said Chris Ladakakos, Field’s brother-in-law.

