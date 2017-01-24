Dog correctly predicts winners of every NFL playoff game

PITTSBURGH (WHDH) - Yowie the dog is soon to be a YouTube sensation. She has correctly predicted the result of every NFL playoff game this season.

Jeffrey Smee, of Pittsburgh, has recorded videos of Yowie making her selections in the days ahead of every playoff game.

In the videos, Yowie is given a choice to eat a biscuit from one of two dog bowls, which represent the teams doing battle.

In a video posted five days ahead of Conference Championship Sunday, Yowie’s shockingly accurate instincts pitted the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Yowie is 10-for-10 predicting games thus far. Smee says he will release the dog’s Super Bowl prediction on Jan. 31. Stay tuned!

