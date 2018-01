DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Downed power lines in Dartmouth caused a road closure on Saturday.

Strong winds caused a tree to fall into the road, taking the power lines down with it on Collins Corner Road.

The road was closed for part of the day while crews worked to repair the damage.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

