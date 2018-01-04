Dozens rescued after storm brings historic high tide, severe flooding to Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s nor’easter brought historic, dangerous and potentially-deadly flooding to the Boston coastline and surrounding areas.

Severe flooding on Boston’s Atlantic Avenue Thursday afternoon prompted a massive emergency response.

Firefighters could be seen rescuing motorists with boats after the high tide left the area under water. The National Weather Service Boston reported the area was nearing the highest ever recorded ride. NWS Boston said the previous record was set back in 1978 with 4.82.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen the water come this high up in this downtown area,” Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said Thursday.

Commissioner Finn said the buildings in the busy area have all received a great amount of water. Crews will go building-by-building to determine what they have to shut down, according to the commissioner.

“We don’t want to shut anything down if we don’t have to, but we also want to air on the side of safety, that we certainly don’t want a fire to be sparked down here,” Commissioner Finn said.

Up to four feet of water was reported in the streets near Boston’s New England Aquarium.

Fire officials said there was water down in the T on the Blue Line, and the Aquarium stop has been closed. Transit Police posted a video of water gushing into the stop from the street above.

Boston firefighters responded to a car trapped in rising floodwaters near Neoponset Circle and pulled a trapped motorist from the vehicle.

Other coastal locations are being hammered by the high tide. Flooding has been reported in Plymouth, Revere, Chelsea, Scituate, Marshfield, Weymouth and on Plum Island, along with many other locations.

Chelsea Fire Department said they conducted over 35 rescues on Thursday due to people becoming trapped in their vehicles.

Residents on Plum Island have been evacuated due to the flooding.

In Weymouth, some residents reported that they were awaiting rescues from the National Guard.

Officials say they are not aware of any injuries due to coastal flooding.

Here are videos of the flooding gathered from around the region:

Aquarium Station earlier today. Water gushing in from street side. pic.twitter.com/dwOArHmB6H — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 4, 2018

BREAKING: Massive flooding near Aquarium station. Firefighters checking cars for anyone stranded. #Blizzard2018 #7News pic.twitter.com/RxCf0pnPJ8 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 4, 2018

Flooding in Seaport on Northern Atlantic & Congress. @bcapozziello tells me Mass port police officers are running in the flood waters directing cars away before police could block the road. #7News #Blizzard pic.twitter.com/r4pByYRooU — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 4, 2018

Roads starting to close in Plymouth due to flooding. Some folks tell me they lost power earlier but got it back. They are putting plans in place in case it goes out again. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/swTZaEdRRb — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) January 4, 2018

Firefighters have been checking on multiple residents flooded in. Ocean St & Dyke Rd in Marshfield are underwater pic.twitter.com/xP4Oe0ejSM — Brandon Gunnoe (@Brandon_Gunnoe) January 4, 2018

At Pita Hall on Plum Island, where Newbury police are evacuating people from flooded homes. 1-2 ft of sea water approaching the front door. #7News pic.twitter.com/UmuSqbaOWm — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 4, 2018

For more, watch 7News live here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)