DPW workers find massive python lurking in Worcester sewer

WORCESTER (WHDH) - DPW workers in Worcester made quite the discovery Friday, finding a 5-foot ball python lurking in the sewer below.

Animal Control was called in to assist. They seized the snake and brought it to their facility, where it will receive care.

No injuries were reported.

Experts said the snake is a pastel ball python and 5 feet is as long as one can grow. Brian Chumsay, who owns the Dinky Reptiles pet store in Auburn, said they are not an invasive species in Massachusetts and are usually kept as pets.

Surprising discovery by our work crew today—a 5’ python in a manhole!

Animal Control took it away to a facility that can care for it. All in a day’s work for DPW&P! pic.twitter.com/GxxcmQVu5L — DPW & P (@WorcesterDPW) September 29, 2017

