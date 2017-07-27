Dramatic distress calls detail moment when boat carrying 12 capsized off Cape Cod

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) – A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a 23-foot boat with 12 people on board capsized in the waters off Wareham.

Three adults and nine children had departed for a day of tubing in Marian Bay, but somehow ended up fighting six-foot waves in the Cape Cod Canal, prompting dramatic distress calls.

“There are people in the water at the entrance of Cape Cod Canal,” the radio call said. “There appear to be 11 people in the water.”

All the victims were rescued, but a nine-year-old boy was left unaccounted for in the water.

“One child is missing and submerged underneath the vessel,” the radio call said.

The boy was rescued from under the boat’s hull, resuscitated and flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Diver Michael Margolis happened to be suited up and nearby when he heard the radio call for help. Margolis rescued the child.

The child remains at Boston’s Children’s Hospital, but his condition is reportedly improving.

The cause of the capsizing is under investigation.

