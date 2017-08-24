Drive-in movie theater to be sold, condos proposed

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — One of New Hampshire’s last drive-in movie theaters is going to be sold for $2.5 million to a businessman with plans for condominiums and commercial development in its place.

The Laconia Sun reports Patricia Baldi has owned the Weirs drive-In since 1974. She said the land is more valuable than the business, which is open about 12 weeks a year.

Al Mitchell, the buyer, owns properties in the area. He hopes to build up to 80 condominium units, an event center, a hotel and other businesses. He said he hopes to create the kind of attractive and successful commercial and tourism community that took place in Meredith in the 1980s.

The Weirs Drive-In was built in 1948. Baldi said her son, Larry, plans to open another drive-in theater elsewhere.

