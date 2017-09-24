NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Authorities took a driver into custody at a South Florida gas station after, witnesses said, he went on a rampage both behind the wheel and out of his vehicle, Wednesday evening.

Cellphone captures an orange SUV ramming into a pickup truck parked next to one of the pumps, then moving on to strike other cars at the Mobil station located at 7336 Southgate Blvd. in North Lauderdale.

Clerk Jessica Roland said she knew something was very wrong when the driver first pulled up. “He started running to everyone at the pumps, pointing at them, cursing at them, the whole nine [yards],” she said.

The employee said the motorist then came into the convenience store. “Then he ended up bum-rushing me inside the store,” she said. “He walked around the store crazy.”

Roland said the man claimed he was with law enforcement. “He kept saying he’s the cops, he’s the cops, he’s the police, he’s the police, he’s undercover, and he’s disabled,” Roland continued. “That’s all he kept screaming, and when he [walked] outside, he was sitting on the ground.”

Cellphone video captures the man sitting outside of the store yelling “go” over and over at other customers.

“He kept saying, ‘Police activity! Police activity! Please get in your cars,’” said Roland.

Moments later, witnesses said, he returned to his SUV and hit the gas, striking multiple vehicles. At one point, he even backed into a car.

Fortunately, no one was inside these other vehicles.

The man who recorded the cellphone video asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, but he admitted he was worried. “I saw the guy that was in the video chasing another guy,” he said. “I just got out of the way as quickly as I could.”

Roland said a longtime customer who tried to protect her was punched a few times, but he’s OK.

The cellphone footage captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies as they approached the orange vehicle. Witnesses said the driver lay down on the ground before deputies flipped him over and handcuffed him.

When asked what may have triggered the motorist’s outburst, neither Roland nor the customers who spoke with 7News could explain his actions.

