Driver charged with DUI, cocaine possession after Pelham, N.H. crash

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Pelham arrested a man who allegedly crashed into a tree while under the influence.

Police said they responded to Windham Road for a single-car crash Monday night after a caller reported a driver hit a tree but did not want help. Officers found a green Infiniti that had crashed along the shoulder of the road. The car was on fire but police said the driver refused to get out of the car.

Those responding officers dragged the driver out of the vehicle. That driver, 53-year-old Michael Hines of Derry, told officers he was a mechanic and had tried to return to the car as it caught fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the car fire before it spread to any nearby areas.

Hines was arrested for DUI following the incident. He was not injured in the crash. As a result of the incident, Windham Road was closed for roughly 30 minutes.

Hines was charged with DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine, among other charges. He was released on bail and will appear in court on Aug. 14.

