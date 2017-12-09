Driver crashed into several power poles in Medway

MEDWAY, MA (WHDH) - Officials in Medway said a driver crashed into several power poles overnight.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Village Street and Charles River Road.

Some streets are still closed at this time.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

