EATON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a police pursuit ended when a Tamworth man crashed his vehicle into a house in Eaton.

Police say a New Hampshire state trooper tried to stop the vehicle in Freedom on Saturday night after it reportedly had been operating in an erratic manner.

Police say the driver — Jonathan Lord — failed to stop and continued to try to elude police by driving erratically and at excessive speeds before crashing into a house in Eaton.

Lord suffered minor injuries. He was treated and taken into custody by the state police. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated; operating after suspension; disobeying an officer; criminal mischief and breach of bail.

It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

