Driver crashes pickup truck into television station in Kansas

WEST WICHITA, Kansas (WHDH) — A driver is expected to be OK after he crashed his pickup truck into a television station in West Wichita, Kansas on Sunday morning.

Neal Davis, the general manager of KAKE News, said the driver had a medical condition and blacked out behind the wheel after having a coughing spell. Police said the man unintentionally hit the building’s front doors, causing several glass partitions and steel frames to break.

“Unfortunately things like this happen. I’m just glad the gentleman wasn’t hurt anymore than he was,” said Davis.

No one inside the building was injured. The driver suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

KAKE hired a private security firm to monitor the building until repairs are made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)