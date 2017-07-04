Driver dies in 3-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

CANDIA, N.H. (AP) — State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on New Hampshire’s Route 101 that killed one driver.

Police said a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Maximillian Starkey, of Boscawen, New Hampshire, rear-ended a car driven by 72-year-old Howard Johnson, of Raymond, New Hampshire, at about 2:20 p.m. Monday in Candia.

Johnson’s car overturned and struck a car driven by 31-year-old Jessica Drew, of Candia. Police said Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a hospital. Starkey and a passenger suffered minor injuries; Drew wasn’t hurt.

Police still investigating the crash said Starkey failed to recognize traffic congestion ahead of him.

