Driver ejected in crash involving tractor trailers on Mass Pike

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Two tractor trailers were involved in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Mass Pike in Hopkinton.

The crash was reported near the Westboro service plaza at exit 11A on the eastbound side of the highway.

One driver was ejected from a vehicle in the crash. State police say one person was taken to UMass Medical Center.

Major traffic delays in the area are expected.

