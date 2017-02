FREETOWN, MA (WHDH) - A driver narrowly escaped with her life after her car went up in flames in Freetown.

The vehicle caught fire while the woman was driving along Route 140 last night.

Police say she pulled over and ran out of the car after it was experiencing mechanical issues.

The woman was not hurt.

