SANGER, Calif. (WHDH) – Police in California say alcohol is to blame for a canal crash that left one driving swimming for the shore.

Officers say the 24-year-old driver was drunk when he drove into a Southern California canal. The current carried the truck to a nearby bridge.

The driver was able to get out safely. He is being charged with DUI.

