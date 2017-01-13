Driver hits 6-year-old getting off bus in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A Haverhill child is recovering this morning after a driver hit him while getting off the school bus on Broadway on Thursday.

The Haverhill Police Department said the school bus was stopped with lights flashing when the 26-year-old driver of an SUV hit the 6-year-old boy.

Police said the woman driving the SUV was distracted while driving, trying to pick up a pair of glasses. The woman was cited for failure to stop for a school bus, according to Haverill Police.

The boy was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Haverhill Police say the crash is under investigation.

