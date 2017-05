NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car collided head on with a utility pole in Newton.

It happened on Dudley Road early Wednesday morning.

The front of the car was heavily damaged, while the pole nearly fell down.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

