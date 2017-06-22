Driver seriously injured after dump truck crashes off Rochester bridge

A dump truck driver suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after crashing off a small bridge in Rochester, Massachusetts.

The truck went off the Hiller Street Bridge around 7 a.m. and landed in the water below.

Officials say crews worked for nearly an hour to free the man from the mangled truck.

The driver was loaded into a medical helicopter for transport to a Rhode Island hospital.

Rochester’s fire chief says two men held the driver’s head above water, helping to keep him alive.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

Rochester fire chief crediting two men for helping to save the life of this truck driver. Held his head above water. pic.twitter.com/qhddRDIBim — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 22, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)