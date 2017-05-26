Driver slams into building in Hudson, N.H.

HUDSON, NH (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a building in Hudson, New Hampshire.

The car crashed into the side of the home. Police say the crash was a result of a high speed chase.

Police say the license plates of that car come back as a stolen vehicle out of Londonderry, but they are unsure if the car or simply the plates were stolen.

The homeowner was asleep and said he felt the house shake.

He said he came out of his home and found the driver stuck in the vehicle. Emergency crews used the jaws of life to get him out.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is having surgery. The homeowner said the driver was not in good shape.

The house has received serious structural damage as a result of the crash.

