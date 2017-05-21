Driver stabbed on MBTA bus in Lynn; suspect in custody

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A bus driver was stabbed multiple times on an MBTA bus in Lynn, and a suspect is in custody.

Witnesses say the female driver of the 426 bus, which travels from Boston’s Haymarket station to Central Square in Lynn, was attacked by a passenger.

The incident happened on Fenton Street at around 11:40 p.m.

That driver was stabbed twice before other passengers rushed in to help.

Transit Police say the suspect is a 53-year-old man from Lynn whose name was not provided.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with what transit police say are two stab wounds to her back. She is expected to survive.

According to police, the suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway into what sparked the violence.

