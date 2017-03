AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover in Auburn.

Investigators say the driver took out a utility pole before flipping a car upside down on Rochdale Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Power was shut down to the area.

There is no word yet on the driver’s condition.

