ASHEBORO, N.C. (WHDH) — Authorities in North Carolina used a drone to help them locate a missing elderly woman.

The woman was lost in a cornfield. Officers from the Randolph County Sheriff’s office used the drone to get a bird’s eye view of the field and 25 minutes later, were able to find her.

The woman was unharmed.

