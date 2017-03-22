Dunkin Donuts announcing changes to menu

Dunkin Donuts has announced some significant changes to the menu, getting rid of a few old favorites in favor of some new items.

One of those changes includes saying goodbye to a popular frozen drink.

Dunkin has announced that they will no longer be serving the coffee coolatta, instead making room for a new frozen coffee drink.

The popular chain is also planning on testing a new coconut cream pie iced coffee and a caramel shaved espresso.

The new frozen coffee drink is called the Dunkin Energy Punch, which is part of the chain’s partnership with Monster Energy. The drink is slated to launch this summer and is said to have a more authentic coffee flavor.

A new pink lemonade coolatta, fruited mango pineapple tea, and blackberry tea will also launch soon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)