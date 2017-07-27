Dunkin Donuts to test new simplified menu

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Dunkin Donuts is hoping a simplified menu will lead to more efficient service.

The Canton-based company will begin testing a streamlined menu in Providence next month.

Some of the items that will be removed from the menu include afternoon sandwiches, danishes, cookies and honey bran raisin and reduced fat blueberry muffins.

Dunkin Donuts says customer feedback will help dictate future menu changes.

.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)